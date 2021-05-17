Artadi and Vilagrà will play a fundamental role

The principle of agreement that ERC and Junts have reached to unravel the investiture of the Republican candidate for the Presidency, Pere Aragonès, and form a new coalition Government includes that Republicans will stay for the first time in the Ministry of the Interior and will maintain Education, while Carles Puigdemont’s party will assume Vice Presidency and Economy, Health and Foreign Action, so far in the hands of ERC.

The new Govern will have 14 departments -which will be distributed seven to seven each formation-, one more than that of the last legislature, and some of the portfolios will be exchanged between ERC and Junts regarding the current distribution, while they will keep some of those that they already manage.

ERC will assume the Ministry of the Interior in the new Government of coalition with JxCat. It will be the the first time that Esquerra takes charge of the Ministry of the Interior, Until now in the hands of the JxCat Minister Miquel Sàmper. In previous coalition governments, Interior has always been assumed by JxCat.

Esquerra also did not take charge of the Ministry of the Interior when he was part of the tripartite trained with the PSC and Iniciativa-Verds.

As it has transpired, the department of Agriculture and Climate Action will go to ERC, while the area of ​​social affairs -until now in charge of the republican Chakir El Homrani- will be for JxCat, which in turn will assume Health, although not Education, which will continue to be controlled by Esquerra.

In this way, it will be JxCat who will assume the management of the pandemic from now on, and as the candidate Laura Borràs, the current Public Health Secretary and general director of the ICS, advanced in the electoral campaign, Josep Maria Argimón, will be the future health counselor.

Artadi and Vilagrà

According to sources from the independence parties, two of the protagonists of the agreement between ERC and JxCat, Elsa Artadi (Junts) and Laura Vilagrà (ERC) They will play a relevant role in the future Government, especially at times when a crisis may occur between the government partners. Elsa Artadi will be, in all probability, the future vice president of the Government and will be in charge of the economic area.

The position of Government spokesperson will fall on the figure who was number two on the ERC list in the February 14 elections, Laura Vilagrà.

Management of European funds

One of the main obstacles in the negotiation has been who manages the European funds that will mean the largest injection of public money in a democracy. Finally, the solution has been Solomonic, with shared management between the members of the Government through an interdepartmental commission.

14 wallets, 7 for ERC and 7 for JxCat

The new government will have 14 departments and ERC and JxCat will keep half of the portfolios each, according to the pre-agreement reached by the two formations.

ERC will remain the Presidency and will maintain Education, and will go on to manage Interior and Culture –until now in the hands of Junts-. In addition, Republicans will also lead Climate Action and Agriculture, Business and Labor and the new department of Feminisms and Equality.

For its part, Junts will remain the vice-presidency and Economy and will maintain Digital Policies and Territory, which are merged. It will also manage Health, Foreign Action, Social Rights, Justice and the new portfolio of Universities.

According to the new distribution agreed, each party will stay seven departments. Among the big changes with respect to the current distribution is the management of lthe most social ministries, which largely passes into the hands of Junts: They will pilot Health –in the campaign they already announced that if they won the elections, Josep Maria Argimon would be the incumbent- and Social Rights –until now under the name of Social Affairs-. ERC, but, will retain Education, and will go on to head Interior, until now of JxCat.

On the other hand, Junts will become head of the Department of Economy, until now ERC and, in fact, led by Pere Aragonès himself.

As a novelty there is also the very organization of the departments. Two of nuts are created, Feminisms and Equality – for ERC– e Research and Universities – for Junts-. The competences of Territory and Digital Policies will pass to a single Department, Digital Policies and Infrastructures, also of JxCat

Also Empresa and Treball will be merged on the one hand and Climate Action, Agriculture and Food on the other, both departments for ERC.

This is the distribution of portfolios of the new Government

REPUBLICAN ESQUERRA DE CATALUNYA

– Presidency (macro-department with Administration and Public Function, Local World, Institutional Relations, Sports and Office for the pilot plan for a Basic Income)

– Feminism and Equality (with the Catalan Women’s Institute and the Office for Civil and Political Rights)

– Inside

– Education

– Company and Work

– Climate Action, Agriculture and Food (with environmental and sustainability policies, energy, waste and water)

– Culture

JUNTS PER CATALUNYA

– Vice Presidency and Economy and Finance

– Health

– Digital Policies, Infrastructures and Urban Agenda

– Foreign Action and Transparency

– Research and Universities

– Justice

– Social Rights (with the areas of social affairs and childhood, adolescence and youth).

Borràs will open the round of contacts for the investiture

ERC and JxCat have managed to unravel the pact nine days after the expiration of the deadline for investing the new president and thus avoid the automatic calling of new elections, which would have been held in July.

Now she must be the president of the Parliament, Laura Borràs, who opens the mandatory consultation round with parliamentary leaders to confirm that Aragonès has sufficient support to be inaugurated.

With 33 votes from ERC and 32 from JxCat, It would only remain to be confirmed that the 9 of the CUP -who already voted in favor of Aragonès in his two failed inaugurations at the end of March- maintain their support for the Republican candidate and guarantee a absolute majority of 74 deputies to allow an investiture in the first round.