LA coronavirus pandemic has eroded the entertainment industry. However, it has also provided an opportunity to reinvent itself and cope with confinement.

A clear example of this is the theater by Zoom, an alternative for Dominican artists to share their creations with a captive audience.

Nowadays with the help of technology you can do almost anything and what better than to enjoy a play from the comfort of your home. This is thanks to the creativity and determination of many playwrights who in these difficult times have struggled to keep art and culture active.

As in many countries, online theater in the Dominican Republic has allowed table lovers to connect via the Internet, in this case by Zoom, the platform that allows videoconferences to be carried out quickly and easily.

After “Hashtag”

Colectivo Las Tres is a group of young people who started on May 22 with the work “Hashtag”, a proposal they adapted to this new modality and this Friday 12 at 6:00 in the afternoon they present the first part of the work “ Curfew ”, written by the artist Clara Morel, with performances by Aillen Said, Solanyi Gómez and Paloma Palacios, under the direction of Vicente Santos.

For Vicente Santos, being able to present online theater “has been an outbreak of life in cement”, since the entertainment world has been among the worst affected in this world crisis.

“Directing via zoom has been a challenge, since there is something that is lost and that is very important in the theater: physical contact with actresses and actors. But as I say, we are doing what we can with what we have. These pieces are created by the artist Clara Morel, they seduced me since I read them and it was one of the main reasons to create under these circumstances, which I resisted, ”the director explained to LISTÍN DIARIO. Although it is through a screen and there is no contact that they would have in a theater with the public, both the actresses, the director and all those who make up the team for a play to be presented successfully, prepare and rehearse with the same effort as if it were physical.

Pros and cons

However, for everything to turn out well depends on many things that sometimes get out of hand to the cast. Like cutting power, internet failing, etc. Something curious that Solanyi Gómez tells, who is part of the Las Tres Collective and also works in the works, is that on one occasion at the house of her partner the electricity went out and they had to improvise until she was able to enter.

All this has been a new and gratifying experience for these girls who have successfully started this way of doing theater adapted to the new normality.

One of the advantages that this type of presentation brings is that it has a greater scope and allows globalization, since with a single click anyone and anywhere in the world can enjoy the work in question.

According to Solanyi in his presentations by Zoom they have had an audience from Chile, Switzerland and even China.

Logistics

People who want to enjoy the works can buy the tickets via WhatsApp and pay by bank transfer and the meeting link is immediately sent to them.

The rules do not vary as much compared to conventional theater. Punctuality is respected (the viewer must connect in time), the microphones and cameras must remain turned off, while the actors introduce themselves and in the end open for applause.

MODALITY

PLUS

Microteatro has also implemented this modality with its “Micro at home” and where they have presented different works such as “Cachita and the sexologist”, “Grant me a wish”, “In their heels”, among others.