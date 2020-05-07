David Zwirner, in his office in New York, in 2017.

David Zwirner (Cologne, 55 years old) is one of the most powerful gallery owners on the planet. He topped the penultimate list Power 100, which brings together the one hundred most influential personalities of contemporary art (this year it occupies the fifth position, slightly surpassed by its archrivals from the Swiss Hauser & Wirth). He comes from caste, being the son of the German art dealer Rudolf Zwirner, founder of the first modern art fair, Art Cologne, in 1967. This man with white hair and affable smile, who represents artists as highly valued as Richard Serra, Yayoi Kusama or Wolfgang Tillmans is also a pioneer in the sale of works on the Internet. He created the digital division of his gallery in 2017 against the skepticism of the sector. At that time it was still believed that nothing would replace the traditional experience of collecting: discovering a work in person and acquiring it in a physical venue or in one of those fairs that multiplied, until a few weeks ago, in all corners of the world.

Carrying a run has favored him during this crisis, when the closure of the galleries has forced dealers to carry out their activity in viewing rooms, the virtual rooms where works are displayed online. Those of Zwirner have concentrated some of the largest sales in the sector. “The sector is in shock and is being very selective. But, if you present high-quality work, clients always respond ”, he responds by video call from the porch of his residence in Montauk (New York), on the eastern edge of the exclusive Hamptons. That the digital art market, hitherto residual for many gallery owners, has become the only viable one during confinement, has sparked the latest resistance. It has not happened, despite everything, overnight. The gallery owner’s digital room, which already calls it the “seventh gallery” after the three it has in New York and the other three it has in London, Paris and Hong Kong, registered a sales increase of 400% in 2019. “This year, the percentage will be several thousand, because we have been selling for only seven weeks on the Internet, “he explains. In some cases, for amounts much higher than those estimated. For example, a canvas by South African artist Marlene Dumas, Like Don Quixote (2002), which she placed for an American collector for 2.4 million euros.

Beyond the commercial aspect, Zwirner believes that the pandemic, during which all art institutions have enhanced their digital programs to remain relevant, has accelerated a paradigm shift that has been brewing for years. When the option of visiting museums and galleries ceased to exist, the digital experience, until now considered an uninteresting substitute, took on a new value. “It has been found to be a very rich experience,” says Zwirner. Is the traditional way of approaching art, then, in danger of extinction? “No. The physical experience, the fact of being together in a place observing the same work, will never disappear, because art exists for that. But that doesn’t mean we can’t create a complementary experience that is rewarding. The digital format has allowed us to create a story and a context about the work and the artist that many clients were asking for ”, he clarifies.

For Zwirner, the digital sale of works of art will coexist, from now on, with the traditional model, in the same way that museum exhibitions could coexist with much more robust online programs. Marketing has been calling it multichannel for years: the parallel existence of digital and analog communication channels that feed each other. The looming crisis will have, despite everything, devastating effects for some agents of the art market. For example, fairs. Today there are about 300 worldwide, as a result of the unbridled growth of the sector in recent years. Many are in lethal danger. “It wouldn’t surprise me if half the fairs don’t survive. The main ones, like Art Basel and Frieze, will go ahead. But the smallest and regional [especializadas en una zona concreta del mundo] they may not succeed, because their model is not sustainable in the short term, “says Zwirner. What will happen to Arco? “She’s probably safe. It has been running for a long time and has already overcome other crises, such as the one in 2008. Fairs that benefit from public subsidies have it easier than private ones ”.

Record prices in recent years will also suffer from the new normal in the sector. “I am convinced that business will slow down and prices will fall until there is a vaccine,” says Zwirner, despite pointing out that, during the 2008 recession, while the stratospheric tariffs of the two thousand fell sharply, the work of some of its artists, such as Luc Tuymans or Kerry James Marshall, traded higher against the odds. “When we get out of this, authenticity will be sought. Artists who have an authentic voice and not a strategy will overcome it ”, he assures. Zwirner has been closely following the work of his portfolio of creators through his iPhone for weeks. From what he has seen, he predicts a change of direction in art in the coming years. “The boom times do not usually produce an especially interesting art, but bourgeois and decorative. Bad times can produce extraordinary art. Look at the Weimar Republic … These are not times of works to decorate dining rooms, but of works arising from a feeling of urgency ”, he points out. A darker and more political art? “I have seen projects that respond to the current climate, but without showing people queuing to enter the hospital. It is not going to be that imaginary ”.

For Zwirner, this crisis is also a good time for self-criticism. “Inequality may be the biggest problem of our time. The paradox is that it has always been good for our industry, because those who buy art benefit from it, ”says the gallery owner. “The positive side of this crazy moment is that it gives us the opportunity to think about our way of doing business. We will be strengthened if we think about how we can be more sustainable as an industry. Until now there has not been a serious debate on the issue, but we have to rethink our economic model beyond plane flights, the delivery of works and the ephemeral constructions of fairs ”, ditch Zwirner.

