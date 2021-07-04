Art opens the Fourth Section of the Chapultepec Forest

MEXICO CITY.

TAfter more than two centuries under the control of the Army, the Powder and Explosives Factory located in the town of Santa Fe, in the Álvaro Obregón mayor’s office, was opened yesterday to the public as part of the new Fourth Section of the Chapultepec Forest, which promotes the federal and capital governments.

After being strategic facilities integrated into the Military Field 1 F, they will become a cultural center where every weekend there will be free music, dance and film events.

At the beginning, the cultural programming will be only on Saturdays and Sundays, from 11:00 to 16:00; but, as the configuration of the Fourth Section of Chapultepec progresses, the hours will be extended.

After a tour, the Head of Government of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, stated that in the past administration this space was intended to be privatized to make an exclusive real estate development; But the current government decided to cancel the privatization project and open the facilities to the public.

Especially for the enjoyment of the residents of the old town of Santa Fe, which had suffered inequalities due to being close to large corporations.

Sheinbaum pointed out that the fight against inequalities is one of the differences between the Fourth Transformation and neoliberal governments.

That is the great difference of these projects with the previous ones, with the neoliberal project; the only thing there was was a widening of inequalities. What we seek is to reduce inequalities and, with the opening of these free public spaces, we reduce these inequalities and bring great rights closer to where historically there were none, “he said.

The official reported that, gradually, the more than 73 hectares that will make up the Fourth Section of Chapultepec will be rehabilitated and open to the public.

At the time, Alejandra Frausto, federal secretary of Culture, added that the residents will have a cultural and artistic space where they can coexist in peace.

When we were locked up, the need to have open-air spaces, forums where we can meet as a family in a safe, quiet way became evident.

Culture is a right, well-being is a right, it is not the privilege of a few ”, said the promoter.

