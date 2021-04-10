Art meets boxing for the good of youth in Bayamón, Puerto Rico

Simply a work of art, that’s how we have to describe the Monterrey Boxing Club in Bayamón, since the colors and faces of several of the main world champions that Puerto Rico has given are adorning its facade, making this gym unique and special. .

Emilio lozada

“This idea arose, since I wanted to make a mural in the front of the gym with the faces of several world champions,” said Emilio ‘Millo’ Lozada, coach and administrator of the gym. “We set out to find someone who could help us with that. They mentioned Don Rimx, who is a horse when it comes to murals, but I really thought that it would be impossible to count on his services ”.

“The good thing was that he already knew about the work we have been doing with the youth and the community here at Monterrey Boxing. When we approached him, without thinking he put himself at our disposal and literally gave us his art. I simply wanted a mural with various champions, but he came up with another concept and turned this into a work of art. “

Don rimx

Born in the Nemesio Canales residential complex in Hato Rey, the international artist Edwin David Sepulveda Cruz, better known as Don Rimx, did not hesitate for a second to donate his talent to the benefit of youth, sports and the community.

“Millo is doing a heartfelt work for the community of Monterrey and its surroundings, which definitely cannot go unnoticed and you have to reach out to help,” said the muralist by profession and a graduate of the San Juan School of Plastic Arts. Don Rimx. “I saw that initiative, moved by self-management, that ‘pomped’ me the power to contribute.”

“We looked for materials, I traveled from Orlando, and we started working. We made the decision to not only make a mural, but we also got our hands on the entire gym. I tried to make this an inspiration for the kids. A visual tour, that they had that experience of connecting with art. They got involved with me in the process and it was very nice. That is one of my purposes, to carry that message with my art, that people understand that good people come out of the hamlets, that progress can be made and that we are going ahead, “he concluded.

Cotto-Tito

Don Rimx’s art left the Puerto Rican archipelago, and has reached New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Mexico, Panama, Ecuador, Spain, Germany, Israel, among others. Currently, the Puerto Rican artist is working on one of his works at the Las Américas Museum in Old San Juan.

For his part, Lozada hopes that this new image of the gym will give even more strength to the work he has been doing for more than a decade with the youth of Puerto Rico.

Camacho-Benitez

“13 years ago we founded this Monterrey Boxing Club gym in order to work with young people from the communities that surround us,” said Lozada, who also has his company ‘Millo Boquillas’, creating mouth guards for athletes. “This is a mission that I have set myself to help them practice sport, and thus keep them off the streets.”

Bryan chevalier

“With hard work and dedication we have managed to establish a good reputation, achieving that boxers like Bryan ‘Chary’ Chevalier and José ‘Cheito’ Román, who were prone to falling into bad steps, are achieving positive things in professional boxing. Like, I have a good group of young guys who have followed suit and we are managing to do good things with them. This is a new impulse to continue motivating ”.

The Monterrey Boxing Club is located on 21st street of the Rexville urbanization in Bayamón. For more information about the gym and its services, you can call 787-962-4501

(Photos: Jonathan Gaudier)