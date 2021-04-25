Art in images. An essential work

Comic Planet launches a spectacular edition with the art of the first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian that can currently be seen on Disney +

The 192-page book allows the reader to explore the galaxy of Star Wars: The Mandalorian, the acclaimed Disney + series that expands the Star Wars universe beyond its borders. Following the adventures of the mysterious Mandalorian warrior Din Djarin and the boy best known to fans as Baby Yoda.

The work compiles the impressive illustrations of the first season, showing the characters, outfits, creatures, droids, villains, soldiers and environments of this new Star Wars story among many other aspects of the series.

A deluxe edition for fans of the saga centered on the first Star Wars live-action television series, now airing alongside the second season on Disney +.

Everything you need to know about the first season of Star Wars The Mandalorian; the cast, crew and creation of the new success of the most famous saga in history.

The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. The series follows in the footsteps of Mando, a bounty hunter belonging to the legendary Mandalorian tribe, a lone gunman who works in the far reaches of the galaxy, where he falls short of the authority of the New Republic.

Below you can see some of the works that you can find in the book

The first two seasons now available on Disney +

Produced and written by Jon Favreau, it stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Werner Herzog, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Kyle Pacek, Brendan Wayne, Bernard Bullen, Taika Waititi, Natalia Tena, Alexandra Manea , Luis Richard Gomez, Mark Boone Junior, Jamal Antar, Tait Fletcher, Tony Taboada, Bill Burr, Julia Jones, Dominic Pace, Gary Sievers, and Ming-Na Wen among others.

Star Wars The Mandalorian: Art in Pictures

Author : Various authors

ISBN: 978-84-1341-637-3

Number of pages : 192

Description : Collect the impressive illustrations of the first season of the great success of Disney +, showing the characters, outfits, creatures, droids, villains, soldiers and environments of this new Star Wars story among many other aspects of the series.

