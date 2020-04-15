There have long been reports and rumors that Warner Bros. Montreal is working on a new Batman game. The months have passed and, after some teasers, we have had no clues or official information about the project.

However, information has just emerged from other Warner Bros. Montreal projects. We found out about them thanks to conceptual arts that reveal the company worked on Superman and Suicide Squad titles.

This is how the canceled games of Superman and Suicide Squad looked

Twitter user Talinsky (via Wccftech) revealed concept art for both projects. According to the information, the illustrations belong to the portfolio of Joël Dos Reis Viegas, a conceptual artist who worked at Warner Bros. Montreal and who is vice president of Steambot, a company that previously collaborated with the development studio.

The first image shows a large city. The interesting thing is that on the lower left side we see Superman flying. Talinsky details that said image was found in a portfolio belonging to the Batman games. Remember that Warner Bros. has been rumored to have been trying to make a Superman game for years.

The same was true for the Suicide Squad art, which is also supposed to be part of a canceled game. In one of the arts we see various expressions of Harley Quinn and various company logos. I leave the arts below:

Here is another concept art with Superman I found on Joël Dos Reis Viegas portfolio. The interesting thing about it is that art was in Batman games tab just like those “Suicide Squad” related arts. Joël was concept artist at WB Montreal at that time. pic.twitter.com/VNzROanIxz – Tim (@tatlinsky) April 13, 2020

In case you don’t remember, years ago it was reported that Warner Bros. Montreal was working on a Suicide Squad title. However, the project was never officially revealed. Subsequently, in December 2016, the possible cancellation of the project was reported.

It is important to note that Warner Bros. Montreal has not commented on it, so it is not known with certainty if the arts really correspond to canceled projects or were made with other intentions.

Source

