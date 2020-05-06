Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord

Nintendo’s franchises have become so rich over the years that various projects can emerge today that would appeal to any audience. Unfortunately, there are some that have not come true and have been canceled. Although in those cases it is very difficult to know about them, today information came to light about what may be 2 canceled Nintendo games that would be set in the worlds of The Legend of Zelda and Super Mario Bros., which would be handled by Retro Studios.

The Shinesparkers site received links to the ArtStation page of Sammy Hall, a pre-production artist who worked at Retro Studios (Metroid Prime 3: Corruption and Dokey Kong Country Returns). What is striking is that in the portfolio of this artist many images of a “canceled project by Zelda” and “another canceled project by Boo” appear, 2 titles that are believed to have been carried out by Retro Studios almost 1 decade ago.

The alleged canceled Zelda project would be rare

According to Hall (via Nintendo Everything), “Zelda games have weird wacky things, and this game was meant to be 10 times weirder.” Apparently the title would show a battle between beings of darkness and evil spirits. Something that stands out is the somber and still mature appearance of the title.

According to the information, the title would appear to be part of the timeline in which Link is not victorious in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, since the story of “the adventure of the last man who is transformed Sheik would be told. in the Master Sword ”. In addition, it is referred to that it would be carried out in a Hyrule after a flood and would have races such as the Dark Valoo and Deku Warriors.

Like other installments in the series, this supposed game from The Legend of Zelda would be one of action and RPG, in which Ganon would be the enemy incarnating evil after 100 years. The project dates from 2005 to 2008, but it did not come true, nor is it known which console it would have debuted in, although, taking into account the development time, it is very likely that it would have reached the Wii.

In the Boo project it would be possible to control a Boo

The Boo project was planned from 2006 to 2007 and would present a friendlier aesthetic. This title would have been very interesting given that the protagonist would be, as the name implies, one of Mario’s enemies, a Boo. According to some annotations in the art, this supposedly canceled delivery would have reached Nintendo DS.

From the description that accompanies the images, it can be seen that the Boo project would tell the story of a small Boo who would graduate from the university of scares. The adventure might have had elements of adventure and action, as the Boo could gain abilities.

Despite the fact that there is less information about him, you can see enemies that remind you of characters from Super Mario Bros. and Yoshi’s Island and there are even images that reveal how worlds and bosses could have been.

There are dozens of illustrations in the galleries Sammy Hall shared, so we leave you with links to his ArtStation portfolio.

Haunt

What did you think of the images? Would you have liked any of these projects to have come true? Tell us in the comments.

Since we are talking about canceled Nintendo projects, we remind you that Mother (Earthbound) is a franchise that has had a similar fate, since it is known that at least 2 projects in the series did not come to fruition. On the other hand, Retro Studios is working on Metroid Prime 4 and is already in a stage later than pre-production, so hopefully this project will not be canceled. You can find more news related to Retro Studios by checking this page.

