In times like these, creativity has to emerge and among producers, screenwriters and local directors, who are looking for possible solutions to the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, which has stopped all the filming, but not other aspects of the film making.

In this sense, the good thing that those who have not had to stop filming have been able to get is to advance script writing, editing of films already made, pre-production of future works or the resumption of studies thanks to online technology.

Regarding the fact that the cinemas have closed and that all the premieres of local productions have been postponed, all the people involved in this art who have been consulted for this work have agreed that the digital display offers are the way out. closer. “Several things will change and the population will need movies for family entertainment, but the audience will not be the same, since the scarcity of resources can undermine the outings, at least weekly,” says actor and producer Jalsen Santana.

Producer of films such as “Thieves at home”, by Ángel Muñíz, and interpreter of pieces such as “Ana’s struggle” (Bladimir Abud, 2012), Santana has not been detained by the quarantine, since he is in the editing room with a new film that he has made with Imakonos and that is called “Fronteras”, by the Mexican director Francisco Vargas.

Another who has not stopped the march is Fernando Santos, who continues the process of finding a premiere and distributor for “Liborio”, a film he has produced, based on the legendary Dominican character Olivorio Mateo. Directed by Nino Martínez Sosa, the film recently won the post-production award from the Doha Film Institute and was selected to participate in its Qumra activity, something that had to be done online due to the coronavirus. “The film has moved a little bit, not as we wanted,” says Santos, who adds that they have sent this film to festivals and has had contact with programmers and sales agents.

Elsa Turull, head of the producer Larimar Films, has stated that her company has suspended the use of the resources of the cinema law and that in 2020 she will be concentrating on marketing her product portfolio and developing projects to execute them in the year. incoming, after being overcome this crisis. “One positive thing that I have seen in the last seven years is seeing how the resilience of all of us in the film industry is latent at all times,” says optimist Turull, whose producer has given birth to films like “Who’s in charge?” (Ronni Castillo, 2013) and “Camino a Higüey” (Abi Alberto, 2016).

The future

Turull hoped that the current situation will awaken in all new creative ways. “That they allow us to make effective decisions during this crisis, so that we can emerge stronger as an industry,” he says.

For Fernando Santos, the future of the local cinematographic work will depend on what happens with the law, after the government changes with the elections. The producer and screenwriter, who also hopes that there will be legal changes in the cinematographic aspect, understands that people are going to have to go more to online cinema, a detail that he considers important for cinema than the one he does, not It has reach in the general public.

José María Cabral sees the future of Dominican cinema as uncertain, at a time when the most important thing is everyone’s health.

“At some point we will have to reinvent ourselves to keep going. Cinema will not cease to exist, people will always be hungry for stories, but we will have to learn something from all this and translate it into our films ”, explains the director and screenwriter of“ Carpinteros ”.

ZOOM

Slopes.

Among the stopped productions are

“Super Family” (fiction) Valfrank; “The Second Daughter” (fiction) Wooden Boat Productions; “Danny 45” (fiction) Manaya Films; “Just in Time” (fiction) Mojica Films; Survivor / Exatlon ”(TV reality show) Acunmedya / GROUP 56P; “The Plan” (fiction), Joyadise; “Captain Wasp” (Animation) Guerra Toons; “Milvio” (animation) Milbo Productions; “Bantú mama” (fiction).

