Attendees at the 2019 edition of Art Basel, in Switzerland..

It has taken longer but, finally, Art Basel has also had to surrender to an epilogue that has already affected many festivals and fairs around the world: its 2020 edition in the homonymous Swiss city, which was initially postponed, will not be held. “Although there are signs of hope, as some countries are emerging from confinement, the global situation remains precarious and, unfortunately, there is still too much uncertainty to go ahead with the fair,” reports the organization of the event in a statement on its website. . Art Basel, considered one of the most important events in the art world, will return from June 17 to 20, 2021.

After the first weeks of quarantine, the fair announced in late March that it was postponing its Swiss edition from this year from June to September. Earlier, in February, Art Basel’s Hong Kong affiliate had already canceled its 2020 celebration, scheduled for March, due to the expansion of the coronavirus. “As a result of the covid-19 pandemic and its unprecedented global impact, the Art Basel June fair is being postponed. The impact of the virus is broad and dynamic, and this measure has been adopted to protect the health and safety of the Art Basel community and its staff, ”organizers said at the time on their website.

But time has passed and, despite the fact that the context has improved in Europe, there are no guarantees necessary for such a meeting, according to the organization. His new statement cites the “health risks of mass events, the limitations for intercontinental travel, and the unclear regulation of Switzerland for events the size of Art Basel”, as some of the main unknowns that prevent its celebration. Given this, the fair prefers to focus now on its edition next year. “These are challenging times, and we wish you the best until we can see each other again,” adds the same document.