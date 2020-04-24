“We condemn the opacity and lack of justification with which his government made public funds and trusts disappear,” particularly cultural and artistic ones.

The Broad Front of Art and Culture Workers in Mexico, made up of cultural agents from all over the country, disqualified decisions made by the government of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which affect that sector, which currently suffers the economic blow by the Covid-19, which led, for example, to the closure of cinemas and theaters.

In a letter to the president, they regretted being “in the face of a wave, increasingly disconcerting and serious, of public attacks on our community.”

“We strongly disapprove of the acts, expressions and policies that throughout his government, and painfully during the crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic, have violated the economy and dignity of artistic and cultural workers and producers, accentuating our precarious conditions in an especially difficult context. We are concerned and outraged by the character of disqualification that public discourse has adopted regarding our work, as well as the decisions that have been made regarding cultural institutions, without engaging in dialogue with those who will be directly affected by them, “they stated.

“We demand your intervention to stop the expressions of contempt and criminalization that are constantly being issued by public officials and spokespersons of their cabinet against intellectuals, artists and scientists. This constant pounding expresses the prejudice they have against us, representing us as political enemies. Their government must work to give prestige to Mexican art and culture and to cultural producers of all kinds, “they indicated.

On the other hand, “we condemn the opacity and lack of justification with which his government made public funds and trusts disappear, and in particular those that refer to the cultural and artistic field. It is a despotic measure, which damages not only the interests of the artistic union, but the interests of the nation. As long as the government does not offer, with the anticipation and the pertinent studies, better instruments to support the arts, with a larger budget and better means of dissemination, we must preserve FONCA and FOPROCINE ”.

They recalled that “the world today faces an unprecedented health emergency, in which the country’s artistic and cultural sector, despite being one of the most vulnerable, has joined the efforts of the authorities to make confinement more bearable. The restoration of normality is a process that must include art and culture, so they have inspiration, comfort and hope in people’s lives ”.

Even, “we can suppose that the supposed mechanism that they are elaborating for the promotion of art could generate a series of regressive measures for the exercise of cultural rights ”.

“We demand that not only the budget, but the institutionality, financial and administrative autonomy of FONCA and FOPROCINE be preserved in their entirety,” they insisted.

And they delimited: “This is what unites us: the concern for the continuity of the country’s culture, in the conditions of dignity and freedom that any democratic regime demands.”

Here is the letter and the conference that some of those who make up this front gave on Thursday, as well as a series of proposals that they listed:

