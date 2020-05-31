With a recognized track record in cultural management, as well as in the literary field, Jorge Volpi managed, in record time, to change a good part of the cultural activities of the UNAM to its online version. “Culture UNAM at home ”has been the response of the Cultural Diffusion Coordination to the pandemic covid-19. In just a few weeks, the site attracted more than 11 million users. This is how the writer refers to it from a confinement that he suffers – “I am very little homemade, I hate being in my house” -, but that, at the same time, has allowed him to advance in his next novel.

“It is a work of adjustment, reinvention, recreation, adaptation to a completely new reality. As much as we always did some digital activities, suddenly the bulk of face-to-face programming had to be reconverted, to be done online. The entire team worked hard to launch the ‘UNAM Culture at Home’ program that started with 700 activities. Now we have close to a thousand and a vast response, we have multiplied our social networks with an impact of about 11 million people. We also launched a program of workshops and diplomas, many with curricular value, which seemed important to us to take advantage of this quarantine.

We turned the Book and Rose Festival into a virtual party, the same on International Dance Day. These days, the ‘El Aleph’ festival is held, the greatest effort that has been made so far to try to understand the consequences of the pandemic in all orders, in all disciplines, in addition to a study of what are the consequences of this pandemic in the cultural sector.

What would these possible consequences be?

It is a particularly affected sector, not only in Mexico but in the world. Most of the shows are live and that is their nature, music, theater, dance and visual arts. In this age when it is impossible, the decline for artists, but in general for culture workers and certainly for the cultural economy is terrible. All over the world they are looking for alternatives, solutions, supports, to try to reactivate a sector that is essential for the cultural life of any country.

Why is culture essential right now?

That phrase by Winston Churchill has already been quoted: “If not, what are we fighting for.” We have to fight for our capacity for creation, criticism, solidarity and empathy. Art and culture are the questions that make us most human. They should never be considered mere entertainment or something that can be cut because it is superfluous. On the contrary, it is precisely what distinguishes us as humans.

I don’t knowWith this experience, will the parameters in the consumption of culture change?

Of course they must change. At the same time we have to find, for the time being, a way back. Art is an essential part of human life and that is normally shared with people. Now we have to keep this distance that will not decrease at public events until there is a vaccine. While this is happening, new forms of culture must be imagined and, therefore, culture will undoubtedly have to focus again on proposing alternatives and options, many of them through technology. Hopefully this pandemic really ends and allows us to return not to the “new normal” but to that normality that existed, at least in the world of art and culture. But, as this is unlikely, at least in the coming months, we have to imagine another form of coexistence, solidarity, empathy and, at the same time, keep the appropriate sanitary measures to avoid outbreaks and contagions.

You said austerity is the worst recipe right now

I believe that austerity is a way to paralyze government action itself. Withdrawing money from the public sector only for certain specific programs and completely eliminating the operation capacity of the government, seems to me a very unsuitable measure on the part of this administration, where exactly the same government action that would be a policy should be promoted of the left, in front of the cut that is a policy that we have associated rather with neoliberalism and with the right. On the other hand, there is also a whole sector of the population, political sectors, who want to take advantage of this situation to advance their agenda. The pandemic has also been politicized in many places. It has become considerably politicized in the United States, and Mexico is no exception, where any government error is also exploited by the most reactionary and ultra-conservative sectors to try to impose its agenda.

The austerity measures will be reflected in UNAM. How is the horizon outlined?

It is a difficult horizon. We must fight so that the cuts to culture are as few as possible and, of course, to education and higher education provided by the University. It should be an absolute priority beyond cuts in other sectors and we have to fight precisely for that.

What opinion do you deserve the policy of the government and health institutions in the face of this crisis?

There has been a kind of dichotomy. We have had a first phase, especially on the part of the President, a kind of disbelief, skepticism about the drastic nature of the pandemic – which remains a bit until today – with this urgency to say that we have already overcome it when we are in the highest phase of contagion. On the other hand, there is also a very important sector of government taking adequate measures to try to resolve it. So, we are in this kind of schizophrenia – and perhaps it is what ends up upsetting people a lot – between the scientific response and the apparent urgency to get out of the pandemic and start real life in this strange euphemism that they now call “new normality. “

What would be your vision for the future? There are those who predict a new era, others assure that nothing will change.

I don’t think everything is completely the same. I doubt that, as Žižek has predicted, it will be the end of neoliberalism, of capitalism, that does not seem to be the condition. After every crisis we have had, capitalism is very resilient and able to curl up on itself without finding any other alternative yet. But I do believe that there will be changes that we are analyzing and for that reason we organize The Aleph, to try to hear various voices about how our world could change.

How was “El Aleph” born?

We had already planned it, it was going to be about life and its origins. Suddenly, the outbreak of the pandemic made us take a different approach. Now it is called “The possibilities of life, the covid-19 and its consequences.” We try to expand it to all levels, to review the political, social, economic, scientific, and artistic implications related to this strange period for the history of Humanity: 170 guests from more than 20 countries, star figures such as Ada Yonath, the philosophers Markus Gabriel or Jean-Luc Nancy, scientists like Antonio Lazcano, artists from many parts.

An enormous effort by the University as a whole to create the most extensive program of reflection on the pandemic that has been carried out so far.

What readings have you approached these days?

I finished a book that seemed important to me to read in this time of isolation, Until the end of time, by Brian Greene, about the origin of the universe, the origin of life and the origin of consciousness. An exciting book. And a very interesting novel, Come Tierra, by the Argentine writer Dolores Reyes.

