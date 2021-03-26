Art Acevedo leaves Houston and will be Miami’s next police chief, according to reports – Telemundo Miami (51)

Miami Mayor Francis Suárez announced on Monday the appointment of Art Acevedo as Miami Police Chief.

Acevedo has come from leading the Houston police since 2016, a department of 5,400 people, to now direct a workforce of 1,400 in Miami and would be the fifth police chief in just 10 years.

At the time of announcing it, Suárez described him as the “best police chief in the United States.”

“We had a chance to hire a superstar, that was the best selection for us is undoubted, we not only brought the best possible candidate, but the best boss in the United States,” said Suárez, when asked about the decision to search the candidate out of the Miami PD.

Acevedo was born in Cuba and is the son of a former Havana policeman. He emigrated at the age of four, and after college, he spent more than two decades with the California Highway Patrol before being appointed chief of police in Austin, Texas in 2007.

During the press conference for his presentation, Acevedo recalled his arrival in the US and a phrase his father told him: “The worst day in US freedom is better than the best day in communism.”

In a message in which he inserted some phrases in Spanish, Acevedo made mention of the “disproportionate” suffering of communities of color in “a country that is suffering a lot” and urged to do something to “feel and serve”, and declared that ” he loves “good cops who” do things right “and does not tolerate” mediocrity “which, if allowed,” spreads like cancer. “

On the demonstrations that have occurred after George Floyd’s death and the division that arose in part of the South Florida community between those who supported the police and those who demonstrated against police abuse, Acevedo was emphatic in pointing out that in his opinion that division does not exist.

He said that politics is not “in his heart”, but “to serve and make a difference” in the community. He said that the people who protest are not against the police but against the “bad police”, since they are generally the ones who suffer the most from violence in their communities and most need police action.

Before the official announcement, according to KPRC, Acevedo wrote an email to his officials announcing the measure. In it, he told the uniformed that “we have been through a lot as an extended family” and cited multiple events in which he led the police force, from natural disasters that hit the city to important sports events. Additionally, he cited that six policemen lost their lives while in office.

Doug Griffith, head of the police union, said Acevedo had accepted the new role in Miami and sent him best wishes for the stage he undertakes.

For the past year Acevedo, 56, registered as a Republican, has attracted national attention for marching with protesters after George Floyd’s death and speaking out against former President Donald Trump while speaking at the Democratic National Convention.

The new police chief will replace Jorge Colina, who has been in office for just over three years but announced in September that he would retire in early 2021.

After spending three decades working in the city’s police forces, Colina took over as chief in 2018 and led the city to the lowest homicide rate in 50 years during his first year on the job.

Colina’s tenure has not been without controversy either, as he faced protests over racial injustice last summer and admitted to using offensive language while teaching a course on street narcotics operations.

Colina also oversaw the creation of a pre-arrest diversion program for some opioid arrests during his tenure and voiced his objection to a law signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that requires law enforcement officers to work with authorities. immigration enforcement in arrests.