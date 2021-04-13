Arsene Wenger announces an automatic offside detection system for the 2022 World Cup

04/12/2021 at 8:45 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

Arsène Wenger, Arsenal’s coach during the ‘Invincibles’ era, currently serves as FIFA’s director of global development. Recently, in a digital program of the entity itself, has announced that it is studying the implementation of an automatic offside detection system that will begin to be applied in the Qatar World Cup.

First of all, the former French coach wanted to explain how this device works. “I think the automated offside detector will be ready for the 2022 World Cup. Automatically, an immediate signal will be sent to the assistant referee, who will have a clock with a red light, which will transmit whether or not there is an offside bid. & rdquor ;.

To justify the implementation of this new method of detecting the illegal position, Arsène Wenger has influenced the delay caused by the decision-making of the video refereeing in an average match. “Currently, it is expected, on average, a minute, but sometimes it exceeds a minute and a half or more if the offer is difficult to evaluate. This system aims to make automatic offside available, with the information coming directly to the assistant referee & rdquor ;.

Although it seems like a completely unknown system, the reality is that FIFA has already begun to experiment with it. Their first testing ground was the 2019 Club World Cup, held in Qatar and in which Liverpool were crowned champions. “These events are a wonderful opportunity for the FIFA working group to better understand the complexity and state of development of new technologies.as well as providing a platform to discuss these innovations in football directly with the industry, “said Johannes Holzmüller, Director of Technological Innovation in Football at FIFA.

The 2022 World Cup, which will be held in Qatar from November 21 to December 18, will again offer the possibility to experiment with this device.