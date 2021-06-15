Arsenal would begin negotiations for Guido Rodríguez in the next few days; Club America would benefit

Without a doubt, the Argentine midfielder, Guido Rodriguez He established himself as one of the best players in the Real Betis last season, so the Arsenal he would have decided to sign him this summer.

According to the British newspaper ‘The Sun’, one of Mikel Arteta’s priorities for this transfer market is the former player of the America club, since, the Spanish strategist, plans to make a revolution in the midfield.

The probable departure of Xhaka and the return of Dani Ceballo to Real Madrid, have caused the London team to opt for the Argentine national team, even, the media indicates that the Gunner directive should start bidding with an offer of 27.5 million euros.

The source indicates that it will be in the next few days when negotiations with the Sevillian team will begin. It must be remembered that Club América still has 30 percent of its letter, so it could get a good sum of money in case of the transfer.