Arsenal would be reinforced with Chelsea’s ‘figure’ and would pay a fortune

Arsenal was left out of European competitions for next season and therefore the team led by Mikel Arteta will seek to build a young squad, with new vigor and with the illusion of starting from scratch to return the ‘Gunners’ to the top English football and one of those footballers who would be wanted would be the young Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham.

According to information from the newspaper Marca, Arsenal want to reinforce themselves with Tammy Abraham for the following season, not only because of the potential that the young forward may have, but in the ‘Gunner’ team he could give them the push they need to return at the top of English football and on a continental level.

As detailed in the information, Chelsea would no longer take it into account in addition to the fact that last season they did not receive many opportunities from Thomas Touchel and therefore, an exit to Arsenal would be more than possible in the transfer market.

In addition, the media points out that Arsenal would be willing to pay 45 million euros to Chelsea to have Tammy Abraham in their ranks for next season and strengthen the attacking part.

For now, Arsenal is looking to reinforce itself with young players who will give the Fly Emirates team a new boost and thereby return to the privileged positions of English and international football.

