Quickly placed in isolation at the beginning of the epidemic after the contamination of Mikel Arteta, the workforce of Arsenal will be able to resume training in the coming days.

“Access will remain limited, carefully managed”

The London club announced this Saturday that it has received authorization from the health authorities to reopen the London Colney facilities next week.

“Players will have access to our London Colney training grounds next week, a Gunners spokesperson said on Saturday. Access will be limited, carefully managed and social distance will be maintained at all times. “

A takeover under conditions

Authorized to access the training grounds, Arsenal players will not yet be able to resume group sessions. On the sidelines of the coronavirus epidemic, the health authorities allowed the club to work, provided that they respected social distancing measures, which some Gunners did not always succeed in doing during confinement.

Mikel Arteta’s protégés will resume during individual exercises and thus a rotation system will be put in place to prevent them from crossing paths at the training center. Members of the professional team are also invited to leave London Colney at the end of their work session.

Other clubs may follow

In the wake of Arsenal, several other teams will probably announce similar measures in the coming days to prepare for the resumption of the Premier League.

According to information published in the British press, the championship could resume from June 8 and behind closed doors. Resuming training is a first step before returning to the field.

