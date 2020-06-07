Arsenal played its first game in the pandemic this Saturday, a friendly match against Charlton Athletic, Championship team (second division) which he defeated 6-0.

06/06/2020 at 20:35

CEST

The game was played behind closed doors at the Emirates Stadium and without collegiate referees: those in charge of the whistle were members of the coaching staff of both teams.

Arsenal won comfortably, thanks largely to the success of their two forwards, Alex Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, responsible for placing the 2-0 on the scoreboard already during the first half. Lacazette scored thanks to a powerful shot from outside the area, while the international for Gabon scored a cross shot from the left wing of the attack.

After the break, Arsenal scored the third, the work of Eddie Nketiah, after taking advantage of a defense rebound after a free kick by Ceballos.

The Nketiah himself signed the fourth after a heads-up game against the Charlton goalkeeper, which occupies a relegation zone in the English second division.

Nketiah was also the author of the fifth, the third of his account, after finishing off a good pass from Joe Willock, who for his part scored the sixth, a powerful shot from outside the area that slipped through the Charlton squad.