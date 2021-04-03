Arsenal summary and goals

04/03/2021 at 11:06 PM CEST

When nobody gave a peso for them, Jurgen Klopp believed. And luck this time smiled at the German. His Liverpool managed to shake off in London and beat Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal 0-3, recovering from a bad streak in the Premier and thus arriving with a very good face to the Champions duel against Real Madrid this Tuesday.

ARS

LIV

Arsenal

Log; Chambers, Holding (Elneny, 58 ‘), Gabriel, Tierney (Cédirc, 45’); Thomas, Ceballos; Pépé, Odegaard, Aubameyang (Martinelli, 77 ‘); Lacazette.

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Phillips, Kabak (Williams, 84 ‘), Robertson (Jota, 61’); Thiago, Fabinho, Milner; Salah, Firmino (Wijnaldum, 78 ‘), Mané.

Goals

0-1 M. 64 Jack. 0-2 M. 68 Salah. 0-3 M. 82 Jack.

Referee

Stuart Atwell. TA: Gabriel (90 ‘) / Jota (73’).

Incidents

Matchday 30. Emirates Stadium. Door closed.

With a first part more dedicated to destroying, the real differences were seen in the second part when it came to changes. Arteta admitted Elneny through Ceballos, looking for defensive protection. Klopp showed another intention, entering Diogo Jota on the side Robertson. And so it was reflected.

Just three minutes after entering the ‘reds’ they were already singing the first, precisely the work of the Portuguese who headed a solo center as with the Alexander-Arnold hand.

With the advantage, Liverpool did not stop their siege, taking advantage of a beaten Arsenal. This is how Salah made a great play and, from the right, defined before the sterile departure of Leno, who would see his goal fall once more minutes later, all the fault of the Diogo Jota doublet that sentenced the final 0-3.