Arsenal summary and goals

05/09/2021

On 05/10/2021 at 00:06 CEST

Roger Payró

There is little to fight for Arsenal in this final stretch of the season beyond honor. Mikel Arteta’s men will try to finish as high as possible in the table -For that of the economic compensation- and not fail to see if the bell rings and plays in Europe again. The Conference League would be the most viable route. Precisely from the European KO against Villarreal in the semifinals of the Europa League, the team was rebuilt at the cost of relegation to the Championship at West Brom (3-1).

ARS

WBA

Arsenal

Log; Chambers, Holding, Gabriel, Saka; Ceballos (Thomas, 76 ‘), Elneny; Willian, Smith Rowe (Tierney, 63 ‘), Pépé; and Martinelli (Lacazette, 60 ‘).

West brom

Johnstone; Furlong, Ajayi, Bartley, Towsend; Yokuslu; Phillips, Matheus Pereira, Gallagher, Robinson (Diangana, 68 ‘); and Diagne (Robson-Kanu, 56 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 29 Smith Rowe. 2-0 M. 35 Pépé. 2-1 M. 67 Matheus Pereira. 3-1 M. 90 Willian.

Referee

Peter Bankes. TA: Ceballos (70 ‘) / Robson-Kanu (61’), Gallagher (76 ‘).

Incidents

Emirates Stadium. Behind closed doors.

The descent of Sam Allardyce’s painting was already virtual. However, today they fell in a more than dignified way. Matheus Pereira, his best footballer, touched the goal shortly before the quarter of an hour against Arsenal at the trantran. The difference in individual quality, yes, is abysmal and with a couple of flashes the ‘gunners’ put the duel on track.

First was Saka, which energized a play on the left that culminated Smith Rowe in the heart of the area. And six minutes later he scored Pépé with a whiplash from the opposite corner of the area that doubled the rent. Saka had the 3-0 just before going to the changing rooms.

He did not finish closing the game and the ‘baggies’ came to life little by little. Matheus Pereira’s great goal, which was covered many meters before defining a cross from outside the area, gave them a breath of fresh air. His push was unrewarded and Willian, with a free kick executed to the square, ended up sealing West Brom’s ticket to the Championship.