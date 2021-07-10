Arsenal sign full-back Nuno Tavares for 8 million

07/10/2021 at 2:46 PM CEST

Arsenal have taken the services of the left back Nuno Tavares for about eight million euros.

Tavares, 21, is the first signing of Mikel Arteta’s men this summer and arrives to compete against the Scotsman Kieran tierney.

Coming from Benfica, he played 25 games with Lisbon, in addition to having made his debut with the Portuguese U21 team.

“He is a young boy with a promising future and who is developing very well. His arrival will bring strength to the squad and options in defense,” he said. Mikel Arteta it’s a statement.