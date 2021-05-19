Arsenal say goodbye to David Luiz

05/19/2021 at 7:39 PM CEST

Alberto Teruel

David Luiz’s stage as a gunner has come to an end. After two seasons in North London, the Brazilian center-back will end his relationship with Arsenal once the season is over, just as his contract ends. The club has confirmed through a statement that the defender will not renew.

“Last week it was confirmed that David Luiz will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.. Mikel Arteta has worked closely with the Brazilian international and says his influence on and off the pitch will be lacking & rdquor ;, Arsenal reported.

💬 “He has been really helpful, someone that we really like and appreciate so much, so I just say thank you to him and wish him the best of luck in his next chapter.” @ M8arteta 🤝 @ DavidLuiz_4 – Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 18, 2021

Mikel Arteta, Arsenal coach, lamented the departure of the Brazilian central defender. “It’s sad because sometimes you connect emotionally with the players. He is a player who has won everything in football and has earned the right to do so, as a footballer and as a person. I had the privilege of working with him for 18 months, which I really enjoyed. “

As can be seen in the statement, the relationship between David Luiz and the Spanish coach has been excellent. “We got along really well, we had great times togetherHe has been a great help, someone that we really like and appreciate very much, so I just thank him and wish him the best of luck in his next chapter. “

In this way, after 73 games defending the Arsenal shirt, David Luiz has put an end to another stage in his career. The Brazilian defender has had a successful career in some of the great teams of the Old Continent: Benfica, Chelsea and PSG. In his particular record, the Champions League, two Europa Leagues one Premier League stand out, trophies raised with the Chelsea shirt.