Arsenal prevails in the Crystal Palace stadium

05/19/2021 at 10:08 PM CEST

The Arsenal won 1-3 the match held this Wednesday in the Selhurst Park. The Crystal palace He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Aston Villa in his stadium (3-2) and the other in front of Sheffield United at home (0-2). On the part of the visiting team, the Arsenal won the Chelsea away from home by 0-1 and previously he also did it in his fiefdom, against the West Bromwich Albion 3-1 and accumulated three victories in a row in the competition. Thanks to this result, the ‘Gunners’ team is ninth, while the Palace It is thirteenth at the end of the game.

The first half of the confrontation began in an unbeatable way for the whole of the ‘Gunners’, who opened the scoring with a goal from Pépé in the 35th minute. After this, the first period ended with a score of 0-1.

In the second half came the goal for the glazier team, who got the tie thanks to the success of Benteke at 62 minutes. However the Arsenal got ahead thanks to a bit of Martinelli at 91 minutes. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team, which distanced itself by putting 1-3 through a new goal from Pépé, who thus achieved a double in 95, during the extra time that the match referee decided to add, thus ending the match with a result of 1-3 in the light.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Palace who entered the game were Ayew Y Riedewald replacing Benteke Y Mccarthy, while changes in the Arsenal They were Ødegaard, Xhaka Y Martinelli, who entered to replace Saka, Thomas Y Tierney.

The referee sanctioned three players with a yellow card. He showed two yellow cards to Schlupp Y Benteke, of Palace and one to Elneny of Arsenal.

With 58 points, the team of Mikel Arteta ranked ninth in the table, while the team led by Roy Hodgson it was placed in thirteenth position with 44 points at the end of the game.

The next day the glazier team will play away from home against the Liverpool, Meanwhile he Arsenal will seek victory at home against him Brighton and Hove Albion.

Data sheetCrystal Palace:Guaita, Cahill, Tomkins, Mitchell, Ward, Mccarthy (Riedewald, min.82), Schlupp, Kouyaté, Zaha, Benteke (Ayew, min.79) and TownsendArsenal:Leno, Gabriel Magalhães, Holding, Tierney (Martinelli, min.78), Chambers, Thomas (Xhaka, min.78), Elneny, Smith-Rowe, Saka (Ødegaard, min.65), Pépé and AubameyangStadium:Selhurst ParkGoals:Pépé (0-1, min. 35), Benteke (1-1, min. 62), Martinelli (1-2, min. 91) and Pépé (1-3, min. 95)