Arsenal places Lacazette and Aubameyang on the market

04/07/2021 at 8:02 PM CEST

Martí Grau

The Arsenal players, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Aubameyang, could leave the English team at the end of the season. As reported by the English newspaper The Sun, the club would have already decided to make a staff revolution for the next year.

Both French and Gabonese, both with a market value of around 35 kilosIn this case, they would be the names of weight for which the London club would get the most cut. As ESPN said, Sevilla and Atlético de Madrid are among the most interested in taking, in this case, the French striker.

Arsenal, who signed Lacazette for 53 million euros from Olympique de Lyon, already Aubameyang of Borussia Dortmund for a value close to 64 million euros, now the amounts to be obtained by both players would be greatly reduced.

The situation in the Premier, the main problem

The bad level that the team directed by Mikel Arteta is offering in the current campaign is one of the main reasons to make a radical change. Tenth in Premier League with 42 points, 9 behind Chelsea (fifth with 42 points), the team led by Mikel Arteta has practically no chance of qualifying for the European spots.

Only six “untouchables”

In the list of Arsenal players there would only be six who would have assured continuity for the next season. On the non-transferable list are Thomas Partey, Kieran tierney, Bukayo saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Magalhaes and the alternative of Martin Odegaard, that if he tried his signing with Real Madrid, he would be another of those who would continue in the English club.

Given the delicate situation in the English league, the team’s revolution for the 2021-22 season may be a reality. On the other hand, Mikel Arteta, who won the FA Cup shortly after arriving at the club, now is seeing its continuity questioned and would be obliged to turn the situation around based on new signings.