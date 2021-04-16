Arsenal overwhelm Slavia Prague in the second leg of the quarterfinals (0-4)

04/15/2021 at 11:31 PM CEST

The Arsenal headed for the semifinals after thrashing the Slavia (0-4) in the return match that took place this Thursday at the Sinobo Stadium. The first leg at the Emirates Stadium ended 1-1. Thanks to the success achieved in this phase, the Arsenal he secured his stay in the Europa League for at least the next round.

The first half of the game began facing the whole of the ‘Gunners’, who gave the starting gun in the Sinobo Stadium with a bit of Nicolas Pepe in minute 18. Later the visitors scored again through a goal from eleven meters from Alexandre Lacazette in minute 21 that left a 0-2 in favor of Arsenal. Again he dialed the Arsenal, who increased distances by making it 0-3 with a goal from Bukayo saka at 24 minutes. After this, the first part concluded with a result of 0-3.

In the second half came the goal for the visiting team, which distanced itself on the scoreboard thanks to a new goal from Alexandre Lacazette, thus achieving a double in the 77th minute, ending the match with a score of 0-4 in the light.

During the match changes were made to both teams. The players of the Slavia who entered the game were Ondrej Lingr, Denis Visinsky, Oscar dorley, Lukas masopust Y Stanislav Tecl replacing Nicolae Stanciu, Alexander Bah, Jan Boril, Jacub Hromada Y Jan Kuchta, while changes in the Arsenal They were Mohamed elneny, Edward nketiah, Gabriel Martinelli, Cedric Soares Y Folarin Balogun, who entered to supply Emile smith-rowe, Alexandre Lacazette, Bukayo saka, Thomas Partey Y Nicolas Pepe.

The referee warned with a yellow card to Jacub Hromada Y Peter Oladeji Olayinka by the Slavia already Gabriel Martinelli by the ‘Gunners’ team.

With the victory of ArsenalAll you have to do is wait for the next Europa League draw to meet your next opponent during the semifinal.

Data sheetSlavia Prague:Bernd Leno, Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Pablo Mari, Emile Smith-Rowe, Dani Ceballos, Thomas Partey, Granit Xhaka, Bukayo Saka, Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolás PepeArsenal:Ondrej Kolar, Alexander Bah, Tomas Holes, David Zima, Jan Boril, Petr Sevcik, Lukas Provod, Jacub Hromada, Nicolae Stanciu, Peter Oladeji Olayinka and Jan KuchtaStadium:Sinobo StadiumGoals:Nicolás Pepe (0-1, min. 18), Alexandre Lacazette (0-2, min. 21), Bukayo Saka (0-3, min. 24) and Alexandre Lacazette (0-4, min. 77)