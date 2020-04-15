Thomas partey He has made a significant leap in quality this season and that has sparked the interest of several clubs to sign him. The last to join the bid was Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. As published by the Daily Mail, the gunners have set their sights on the Ghanaian and offer 50 million euros for him. They want to get their services for the next season and the information ensures that the agreement would be close to closing, which would end the midfielder in the Premier next year.

However, Atlético’s plans with Thomas are different. This course has taken a step forward and has established itself as a starter in the core of the Cholo Simeone team. Partey is a fix for the technician and they have no intention of getting rid of it, quite the contrary. His contract expires in 2023 and his termination clause is 50 million euros.but the club and the player they are already talking to improve those conditions.

From the offices of the Wanda Metropolitano they want the price of their freedom to rise to 100 million euros, double what he has now, and thus shield him. The footballer’s intention is to continue wearing red and white, defending the colors of Atlético de Madrid. Arteta is bidding hard for him to strengthen the midfield of the London team, but the plans of the Ghanaian, today, seem far from the Emirates.

Simeone has made him one of the pillars of this Atlético who managed to give the machado in the Champions League by eliminating Liverpool, the current champion of the competition and absolute leader of the Premier. The Ghanaian international is an important part of the success of this team. When Rodri left, he picked up the glove and took up his position with no problems. He is now one of the key players in the mattress box.