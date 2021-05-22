Arsenal: Marcelo Flores trains with the first team prior to the game vs Brighton

Much has been said about the great generation of soccer players in the United States; However, Mexico also has players trying to win a place in the old continent, it is the case of Marcelo Flores placeholder image, who militates in the Arsenal.

The 17-year-old, who shares Canadian and Mexican nationality, has had a great season with the London team’s U-18s, which has raised great expectations for the next season.

Also read: Liga MX: ‘Jesús Corona deserves to be champion with Cruz Azul’, assures Tito Villa

His performances have not gone unnoticed by the Spanish coach, Mikel Arteta, who invited him to train with the first team prior to the last day of the Premier League against Brighton, in which nothing will be played.

Also read: Cruz Azul vs Pachuca: Paulo Pezzolano ‘upsets’ his Tuzos prior to the Vuelta match

This is not the first time he has trained with elite players, a few months ago, Marcelo Flores was also invited. Although it sounds a bit crazy, the possibility of seeing a possible debut is latent, considering the setting of the painting ‘Gunner’.