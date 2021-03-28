Arsenal legend demands that Arsenal buy Odegaard or better not even summon him to play

Paul Merson, former player of the Arsenal and from the English team, asked that Mikel Arteta stop fielding Martin Odegaard if the English club is not going to be able to stay with him in the summer.

The Norwegian is establishing himself as a starter in the team. ‘Gunner‘, but Merson sees no point in continuing to have chances, instead of other players like Emile smith-rowe, if you are not going to extend your assignment as of June 30.

“Martin Odegaard seems like a great player and I hope that Arsenal have the opportunity to sign him permanently,” Merson said in an opinion column in the Daily Star.

“If they don’t have the option to sign him for next season, why does he play? If they don’t know if he’s going to stay, he shouldn’t play, because he’s taking opportunities away from people like Smith Rowe. I hope Arsenal will do their homework, because I would be disappointed if they haven’t made an offer for him yet, “said the 21-time England caps.

Real Madrid did not include a clause to make the purchase of Odegaard effective at the end of his loan, so Arsenal will have to negotiate with the white club if they want to continue to count on the services of the young Norwegian.

