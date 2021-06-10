Arsenal is interested in signing Tyler Adams, figure of the United States National Team

The United States National Team has been talking about in recent months, they have one of the best generations in their history, having some of their players in ‘top’ teams on the old continent.

Another of his young promises could join a top team in Europe, we are talking about Tyler Adams, who plays for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. According to ., the ‘Gunner’ side would be interested in signing the 23-year-old midfielder.

The American newspaper points out that the player is liked by Mikel Arteta for his versatility on the pitch, since he can play as a midfielder or right back.

Adams is not an undisputed starter with RB Leipzig or the Stars and Stripes, yet throughout the season he managed to play 37 games across all tournaments and scored one goal.