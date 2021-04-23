Arsenal host Everton on matchday thirty-third

04/22/2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

The Everton visit this friday to Emirates Stadium to measure yourself with Arsenal in his thirty-third round of the Premier League, which will begin at 9:00 p.m.

The Arsenal reaches the thirty-third match with the intention of improving their numbers in the competition after drawing the last match played against the Fulham. Since the competition began, the locals have won 13 of the 32 games played so far and have conceded 36 goals against and scored 44 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Everton had to settle for a 2-2 draw against the Tottenham Hotspur during his last game, so he comes to the game with the pretensions to stay this time with the three points. Before this match, the Everton they had won 14 of the 31 Premier League games played this season, with 43 goals for and 40 against.

Regarding the results as a local, the Arsenal has won six times, has been defeated six times and has drawn four times in 16 games played so far, values ​​that can be encouraging for him Everton, as they manifest a certain weakness of the premises in the matches that are disputed in the Emirates Stadium. In the role of visitor, the Everton has a balance of nine wins, three losses and three draws in 15 games he has played so far, so the players of the Arsenal They must defend their goal to avoid surprises.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Emirates Stadium, obtaining as a result 24 victories, one defeat and five draws in favor of the Arsenal. In turn, the locals are the ones who have won the most times in their stadium against the EvertonWell, they have done it on the last six occasions. The last match they played on Arsenal and the Everton This tournament took place in December 2020 and ended with a 2-1 result in favor of the visitors.

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the Premier League qualifying table, we can see that the visiting team is ahead of the Arsenal with a difference of three points. The team of Mikel Arteta he ranks ninth with 46 points on his scoreboard. As for his rival, the Everton, is in eighth position with 49 points.