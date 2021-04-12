Arsenal have three points after passing over Sheffield Utd (0-3)

Apr 11, 2021 at 10:02 PM CEST

The Arsenal signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Sheffield during the meeting held in the Bramall lane this Sunday, which ended with a score of 0-3. The Sheffield Utd He approached the game with the intention of recovering his league score after losing the last game against the Leeds United by a score of 2-1. On the visitors’ side, the Arsenal he was defeated 0-3 in the last game he played against Liverpool. With this score, the Shefieldan team is twentieth, while the Arsenal he is ninth after the end of the match.

The meeting started on the right foot for him Arsenal, who fired the starting gun at the Bramall lane thanks to a goal from Lacazette at 33 minutes, thus ending the first period with the result of 0-1.

In the second half came the goal for the whole of the ‘Gunners’, who put more land in between with a goal of Martinelli at 71 minutes. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the visiting team, which distanced itself by means of a new goal from Lacazette, thus completing a double shortly before the end, specifically in 85, ending the confrontation with a final score of 0-3.

In the chapter on changes, the players of the Sheffield who entered the game were Brewster, Mcburnie Y Mousset replacing Mcgoldrick, Burke Y Mcburnie, while changes in the Arsenal They were Willian, Elneny Y Nketiah, who entered to replace Saka, Martinelli Y Lacazette.

The referee sanctioned two players with a yellow card, one for the locals and one for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Ampadu and by visitors to Pablo Marí.

With this good performance the Arsenal it rises to 45 points in the Premier League and is placed in ninth place in the standings. For his part, Sheffield Utd it remains with 14 points, in a relegation position to the Second Division, with which it faced the thirty-first day.

The teams will continue to play their following matches in the Premier League: Sheffield Utd will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him Wolverhampton Wanderers away from home, while the Arsenal will play at home against him Fulham.

Data sheetSheffield Utd:Ramsdale, Ampadu, Egan, Stevens, Baldock, Osborn, Norwood, Fleck, Lundstram, Mcgoldrick (Brewster, min.65) and Burke (Mcburnie, min.65)Arsenal:Leno, Pablo Marí, Holding, Xhaka, Chambers, Ceballos, Thomas, Saka (Willian, min.69), Martinelli (Elneny, min.83), Pépé and Lacazette (Nketiah, min.89)Stadium:Bramall laneGoals:Lacazette (0-1, min. 33), Martinelli (0-2, min. 71) and Lacazette (0-3, min. 85)