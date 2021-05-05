Arsenal: David Luiz could join MLS next summer

The MLS has changed its transfer standards in recent years, focusing on signing young South American promises who have great opportunities to play in Europe.

Unlike a few years ago, where several world ‘cracks’ arrived in the final stretch of their careers to retire in USANow, the international figures in the MLS are counted.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul, América and Chivas arrive stoned at Repechage and Liguilla

The last of them is Gonzalo Higuaín; However, in a few months, the current Arsenal center-back, David Luiz, it could make it to MLS. According to journalist James Benge, the Brazilian’s representatives are looking for him to be accommodated in another league, among them, in the United States.

Breaking news

David Luiz and his agent have began talks with MLS and Serie A sides with no contract renewal on the table from Arsenal so far. The Brazilian is expected to leave at the end of the season on a FREE transfer. [james benge] pic.twitter.com/EYjCEPd1wL – @gunnerscommunity (@ gunnerscommuni2) May 4, 2021

Read also: Liga MX Repechage: Alexis Canelo reveals the key to defeating Club León

The European champion with Chelsea is 34 years old and injuries have been constant with the ‘Gunners’ in the last season, so he would be in search of new adventures and to leave the highest level competition.