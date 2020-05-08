Gunners’ striker has only one year left and the club doesn’t want to lose it for free. PSG may not exercise option to buy Argentine and Italians want to sell it

With only one year left for Aubameyang, Arsenal are experimenting with the market and may enter into an agreement with Inter Milan for an exchange involving Gabon striker and Mauro Icardi, according to “Tuttosport”. The Argentine is on loan at Paris Saint-Germain, but there are many doubts about his stay in the French capital, while in Italy there is no future for the center forward.

Aubameyang could be involved in exchange with Icardi and go to Inter Milan (Photo: .)

Photo: Lance!

The Gunners want to do business with shirt 14 so as not to risk the athlete leaving without cost. Aubameyang’s numbers have been good since Borussia Dortmund’s days and a trip to Italy could be good for coach Antonio Conte. The Nerazzurri count on Alexis Sánchez, who is due to leave after the end of the loan, and Lautaro Martínez, who is in the sights of Barcelona. A new striker will be needed to pair with Lukaku.

For the English, the arrival of Icardi can be a bet that works, since the numbers of shirt 18 at PSG are good, mainly due to the start of the season. However, the operation may not be easy, as the Italians would like to profit from the Argentine and have other options for the offensive sector at the table, such as Timo Werner and Drie Mertens.

