Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta recorded a video in which he was concerned about the players’ convictions of complying with the rules imposed for the return of football. The commander said it will be an education job with the athletes. Gunners already receive their athletes for individual training on the field.

Arteta is concerned about players but wants Premier League to return (.)

Photo: Lance!

– We have to be very strict with the protocols. The most difficult thing will be to educate the players and everyone involved on the training ground and on game days that this is different. Common sense will dictate the next step. We can’t hurry. We need and are willing to play.

The London club has already been the subject of controversy for having had four players, among them the Brazilian David Luiz, being caught poking quarantine in the capital of England. Despite the problems, the Spaniard explains how the training is going on in the team.

– Players arrive five minutes before the (training) session in their own car, with their own clothes, ball, water, boot and protein bar. They do not touch or look at each other. There is one player per field and they finish after an hour. It is safer than the park.

Arteta was the first big name in English football to be infected by the coronavirus and responsible for the first suspension of the English Championship. Now recovered, the coach hopes to pass on his experience to the other athletes and create a sense of responsibility so that the Premier League can happen again.

See too:

Find out who are the most valuable jewels in Brazilian football