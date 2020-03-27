The season of Nabil Fekir it is not going unnoticed. The talented French attacker landed at Betis last summer and even the stoppage for the coronavirus was shining and leaving crack details. The verdiblanco club paid about 1€ 5 million for him to Olympique Lyon and its clause is 100 kilos, so it is armored, but there are several greats from Europe who are following the Frenchman. One of them is the Arsenal, who thinks of Fekir to replace Dani Ceballos in your squad for next season.

This is revealed by the English Daily Star, which ensures that the first contacts have already taken place between the Gunner entity and the environment of the Betis footballer, who is always happy to have signed with Betis. In England they assure that Fekir is one of the great objectives of Arsenal, that is made to the idea that Dani Ceballos will return after his transfer to Real Madrid although he has not secured a place in the Zidane team.

The aforementioned British media goes further and ensures that last summer the London club could have signed Fekir, when Olympique de Lyon decided to listen to offers for the attacker, but did not decide to bid for him and Betis was finally the that convinced the player to sign for the Andalusian team, where this course is showing off. Now they do see him as an interesting player to reinforce both the creation zone and the attack, but to take over Fekir’s services, Arsenal will have to pay a significant amount as a transfer. Furthermore, it is not the only large European in its footsteps, as the Milan closely follows the French and even plans to offer 40 million euros for him in the summer and take advantage to sign him if Betis does not qualify for Europe.