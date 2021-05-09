Arsenal beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1 at home

05/09/2021 at 10:04 PM CEST

The Arsenal added three points to his scoreboard after winning 3-1 against him West brom this sunday in the Emirates Stadium. The Arsenal came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after beating away from home by 0-2 at Newcastle united. On the visitors’ side, the West Bromwich Albion reaped a tie to one against the Wolverhampton Wanderers, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. With this defeat the West Bromwich team was in nineteenth position after the end of the duel, while the Arsenal is ninth.

The first team to score was the Arsenal, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring thanks to a goal of Smith-Rowe in the 29th minute. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the ‘Gunners’ team, which increased the score through a goal from Pépé in the 35th minute, thus closing the first half with the score of 2-0.

In the second period the goal came for him West Bromwich Albion, who approached the scoreboard with a goal from Matheus Pereira in the 67th minute. The home side increased their advantage with a direct free kick from Willian on the edge of the end, at 90, thus ending the confrontation with a score of 3-1 on the light.

It was a game with several movements on the benches. The West brom gave entrance to Robson-Kanu Y Diangana for Diagne Y Robinson and by the Arsenal it was replaced Lacazette, Tierney Y Thomas for Martinelli, Smith-Rowe Y Ceballos.

The referee gave a yellow card to Ceballos by the local team already Robson-Kanu Y Gallagher by the West Bromwich team.

After the final whistle of the referee of this match belonging to matchday 35, the Arsenal ranked ninth, while the West brom it is nineteenth, occupying a place of relegation to the Second Division.

On the next day the Arsenal will play against him Chelsea at home and the West Bromwich Albion will play his match against him Liverpool in his fiefdom.

Data sheetArsenal:Leno, Gabriel Magalhães, Holding, Saka, Chambers, Ceballos (Thomas, min.76), Elneny, Smith-Rowe (Tierney, min.63), Pépé, Willian and Martinelli (Lacazette, min.60)West Bromwich Albion:Johnstone, Bartley, Ajayi, Townsend, Furlong, Phillips, Yoku & scedil; lu, Gallagher, Matheus Pereira, Robinson (Diangana, min.68) and Diagne (Robson-Kanu, min.56)Stadium:Emirates StadiumGoals:Smith-Rowe (1-0, min. 29), Pépé (2-0, min. 35), Matheus Pereira (2-1, min. 67) and Willian (3-1, min. 90)