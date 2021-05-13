Arsenal beat Chelsea and get the three points (0-1)

05/12/2021 at 11:18 PM CEST

The Arsenal added three points to his scoreboard after winning 0-1 against him Chelsea this wednesday in the Stamford Bridge. The Chelsea He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning in the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Manchester City away from home (1-2) and the other in front of Fulham in their stadium (2-0) and with a streak of three consecutive victories in the competition. Regarding the visiting team, the Arsenal won in his last two competition matches against him West Bromwich Albion at home and the Newcastle united away, 3-1 and 0-2 respectively. With this result, the set of the ‘Blues’ is fourth, while the Arsenal he is eighth at the end of the game.

The match began in an excellent way for the whole ‘Gunners’, who took advantage of the play to open the scoring with a goal of Smith-Rowe at 16 minutes. With this score the first part of the game ended.

Neither team managed to score in the second period, so the match ended with a 0-1 score.

The coach of the Chelsea gave entrance to Hudson-Odoi, Giroud Y Ziyech for Gilmour, Havertz Y Azpilicueta, Meanwhile he Arsenal gave the green light to Bellerín, Lacazette Y Chambers, which came to replace Saka, Aubameyang Y Bellerín.

The referee showed a yellow card to Arsenal (Thomas), while the home team did not see any.

With this defeat after the match, the Chelsea it was located in the fourth position of the table with 64 points, in place of access to Champions League. The Arsenal, for his part, he stayed in eighth place with 55 points.

On the following day the team of Thomas tuchel will face against Leicester city, Meanwhile he Arsenal of Mikel Arteta will be measured against Crystal palace.

Data sheetChelsea:Kepa, Thiago Silva, Zouma, Azpilicueta (Ziyech, min.78), Jorginho, Gilmour (Hudson-Odoi, min.46), James, Chilwell, Mount, Pulisic and Havertz (Giroud, min.65)Arsenal:Leno, Pablo Marí, Gabriel Magalhães, Tierney, Holding, Elneny, Thomas, Ødegaard, Smith-Rowe, Saka (Bellerín, min.66) and Aubameyang (Lacazette, min.79)Stadium:Stamford BridgeGoals:Smith-Rowe (0-1, min. 16)