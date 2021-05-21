Arsenal announce the signing of Leo Messo

A signing of Arsenal He is going around the world and the footballer is barely 10 years old. The English team has announced in the last hours the signing of Leo Messo, a Kenyan-born player who will join his academy in the next few days … and it goes without saying that his name is practically identical to that of the Argentine footballer.

The news has caused a sensation and it is no wonder. The English media gave flight to the last signing of Arsenal and even the Gunner club presented him as a great star with the shirt with the number ‘9’ and with the name Messo wearing on top of the elastic of the London outfit. Even the young player posed with his father at the club’s facilities carrying the classic FIFA video game card in which his characteristics as a player are wielded.

Arsenal have signed a 10-year-old called Leo Messo. Remember the name 🤩 (via @ChrisWheatley_) pic.twitter.com/uEgOQ3agp5 – ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) May 20, 2021

Leo Messo was born in Kenya, specifically in the region of Siaya, and caused a sensation in his country for his soccer skills, since he is a very skilled forward with a good relationship with the goal. His goals and his name created the perfect combination to end up signing for him Arsenal.