According to the British newspaper ‘The Sun’, European giants monitor the Real Madrid striker. Player suffered a fractured right foot and will be out for several months

Even with the global pandemic of the new coronavirus, the ball market remains agitated in Europe. As a result, the name of Serbian striker Luka Jovic has been fanned by several clubs on the continents. Among them, Arsenal and Milan monitor the situation of the Real Madrid striker, according to the British newspaper, ‘The Sun’.

Luka Jovic hasn’t been having a good season at Real Madrid (Courtesy / Real Madrid)

Photo: Lance!

In the last week, the athlete suffered an injury when fracturing the extra-articular in the calcaneus bone of his right foot and will be out for several months, according to the club’s doctors. During the pandemic, the Serbian was the only player in the squad to spend the period of social isolation away from Madrid, as he returned to Serbia.

In this sense, the player did not present himself with the group last Monday, in training in Valdebebas, the club’s modern training center, which should replace the Santiago Bernabéu as the stage of the last games of 2019/20.

After a good season with the Frankfurt shirt in the Bundesliga, the 22-year-old striker signed with the Merengue team. However, he has been disappointing in the current season, as he has participated in 24 matches and scored just two goals with the merengue shirt. During the quarantine period, the player was sometimes seen breaking through the social isolation imposed by the club.

