LONDON (AP) – The substitutes’ contributions made the difference for both Chelsea and Arsenal to win on the road and secure their passage to the FA Cup semifinals on Sunday.

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley finished off Brazil’s Willian center as he scored the second half for the Blues to beat a pale Leicester 1-0.

The scoring in the discounts of the Spanish midfielder Dani Cebales gave Arsenal the 2-1 victory against Sheffield United, to which the video arbitration annulled two goals. Ceballos defined with a low shot, just four minutes after David McGoldrick had tied for the home with a shot at close range.

Later, the reigning champion Manchester City visited Newcastle.

At Bramall Lane, French striker Nicolas Pépé overtook Arsenal by averaging the first half, after Sheffield United’s John Lundstram’s driver was overpowered by a header for early position. A home team was invalidated another head goal, by John Egan, during the second half.

Arsenal has been crowned FA Cup champion 13 times, a record number. They beat Manchester United by one, who sneaked into the semis with an extra-time victory over a Norwich with 10 men on Saturday.