ARRW supersonic missile fails first air force test

04/08/2021 at 09:55 CEST

SPORT.es

The United States Air Force announced Tuesday the long-awaited test flight of his new hypersonic weapon failed, and the prototype missile could not be fired from a bomber plane. Calling the incident a “setback in demonstrating its progress in developing hypersonic weapons,” the service said in a statement that the AGM-183A air-launched rapid response weapon, known as ARRW (pronounced “Arrow”), the propellant was unable to launch from a B-52 Stratofortress during a test on April 5 over the Point Mugu Maritime Range off the coast of California.

“The ARRW program has pushed boundaries since its inception and has taken calculated risks to advance this important capability.” General Heath Collins, executive officer of the Armaments Directorate Program, said in the statement. “While the no-launch was disappointing, recent testing provided invaluable information to learn from and continue; that’s why we tested. “

The Pentagon has shown great interest in the development of hypersonic weapons, that move at more than five times the speed of sound and could act as deterrents, even elements of change, when responding to conflict from hundreds of miles away.