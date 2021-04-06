Arruabarrena passes, Sorribes says goodbye in Bogotá

The Spanish Lara Arruabarrena advanced to the knockout stages of the WTA tournament Bogota by defeating Colombian youth Jessica Plazas 6-0 and 6-1 on Tuesday, while Sara sorribes she was eliminated by the Italian Sara Errani, who won 7-5 and 7-5.

During the day, the Colombian María Camila Osorio, who beat the American Sachia Vickery by 6-3 and 6-2, and the Chilean Daniela Seguel, who won by 3-6, 6-3 and 6-2, also achieved their classification. the Danish Clara Tauson, fourth seeded.

Arruabarrena, winner of the tournament in 2012 and runner-up in the 2017 and 2018 editions, got rid of her rival in 50 minutes and showed her experience to dominate the match, without major difficulties, from the beginning to the end.

With this result, the Basque tennis player, number 84 in the WTA ranking, will face the Italian in the round of 16 Jasmine paolini, who on Monday beat American Kristie Ahn.

Meanwhile Sorribes, who was the second favorite for the title and is currently 48th in the world rankings, was surprised by the veteran Errani that in two hours and 11 minutes they secured the qualification for the eighth, where they will face another Spanish: Aliona Bolsava.

“It was a very tough game,” Errani told the press after the game, adding that playing at the height of Bogotá is never easy.

Meanwhile, Osorio, 19 years old and ranked 180 in the women’s rankings, today became the only Colombian still alive in the tournament after one hour and 24 minutes of a match in which Vickery did not find her best game.

“I think I was patient (…) The idea was to get her out of rhythm, not to let her hit her comfortably because when I leaned back, she took the initiative, hit her with my right hand and I had to run,” said Osorio detailing what you think were the keys to winning today.

On the other hand, the Chilean Seguel beat the Danish Tauson, 18 years old and 102 in the world, and will face the French Harmony Tan in the eighth.

Seguel’s surprise triumph came after two hours and 23 minutes of play in which the European started better but was overtaken by a rival who adjusted with the passage of the sets and who in the end won without major difficulties.

During the day they also obtained their pass to the second round Tan, who beat the Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3 and 6-3; Tereza Martincova, who will face Osorio after leaving the Swiss Leonie Kung on the road with partial 4-6, 6-4 and 6-4, and the Italian Giulia Gatto-Monticone, who eliminated the Australian Astra Sharma with sets of 4-6, 7-5 and 6-1.

Likewise, the Slovenian Tamara Zidanek, who won 6-0 and 7-5 to the Russian Anna Kalinskaya, and the Dutch Arantxa Rus, who will face the Spanish Nuria Párrizas Díaz in the second round after defeating the Spanish 6-4, 5- 7 and 6-4 to the Romanian Irina Bara.

The tournament, which is the most important on the women’s circuit in Latin America, takes place without an audience due to covid-19 at the Country Club in Bogotá and will distribute $ 250,000 and 280 WTA points for the champion.