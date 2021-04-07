Arruabarrena defeats Paolini and gets into the quarterfinals of the Bogotá WTA

Lara Arruabarrena, number 167 in the world ranking, defeated the Italian 2-6, 6-4 and 6-2 on Wednesday Jasmine paolini and secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Bogota WTA, in which she will face the winner of the duel between the Chilean Daniela Seguel and the French Harmony Tan.

In one hour and 51 minutes, the Basque tennis player overcame a rival who started motivated and did a lot of damage with her winning shots, but was later overcome by her emotional and physical rebound, which allowed her to withstand the initial onslaught.

“I think the key was patience and that I was positive all the time, because although I did not feel comfortable at all and Jasmine was winning many shots with winning points, I had there the hope that the game would change,” said Arruabarrena, 29 years old, when answering a question from Efe.

She added that she tried “to be tough throughout the game and try to run to all the balls”, something that allowed her to win a victory that places her in the quarterfinals.

The Spanish tennis player also referred to what will come in the next phase and stressed that either of the two rivals has merits to be there.

Regarding Seguel, who is the first racket in Chile and is ranked 213 in the WTA rankings, he said that he knows her “a lot because he trains in Barcelona.”

“We usually play a lot in training and I think she is a player whose playing conditions are very good in Bogotá and can be very dangerous,” he explained.

Instead he stated that he does not know Tan very much but saw her play in the preliminary phases.

“The truth is that I saw it quite solid, I liked how it adapted to the conditions. So I prefer that they kill each other tomorrow,” Arruabarrena said with a laugh.

On the other hand, the tennis player, who won the tournament in 2012 and was runner-up in the 2017 and 2018 editions, spoke about her relationship with the Bogotá tournament, since the title she won nine years ago is one of the only WTAs that has obtained alongside Seoul in 2016.

“When I come here I feel like my second home more than anything because over the years I have met people, I feel very comfortable coming here and the conditions are good for me, I can’t say exactly what,” said the Spanish.

The tournament, which is the most important of the women’s circuit in Latin America, takes place without an audience due to covid-19 at the Country Club in Bogotá and will distribute $ 250,000 and 280 WTA points for the champion.