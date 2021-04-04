Arruabarrena and Párrizas win in the preliminary phase of Bogotá

The Spanish Lara Arruabarrena and Nuria Párrizas, advanced this Saturday in the preliminary phase of the Colsanitas Cup in Bogotá by beating the Canadian Carol zhao already the colombian Mariana manyoma, respectively.

Arruabarrena, who did not start the year well when she was eliminated in the previous phase of the Australian Tennis Open, when she lost against the Romanian Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-4 and 6-3, she clearly surpassed the Canadian, who could not decipher the game of your rival.

In the second round, the Spanish will face the Colombian Monroy, who in the first round left the Serbian Natalija Kostic on the road, with a score of 7-6 (5), 2-6 and 6-4.

“A year ago I have been applying several technical changes and at this moment I feel that I have learned to sustain them for longer in the games,” Monroy said after his hard-fought victory. Lara has the advantage of knowing the tournament because she won it in 2012 and was runner-up in 2017 and 2018.

The Spanish also advanced to the second round of the qualifying phase Parrizas, who left Colombian Mariana Manyoma on the way, 4-6, 6-3 and 6-0. The next stumbling block for Párrizas is the Russian Marina Melnikova who beat the Polish Katarzina Piter, 7-5 and 6-0.

The main draw will start on Monday. The favorites for the title are the French Caroline garcia and the china Saisai zheng, like the Spanish Sara sorribes and the italian Sara errani. The championship, which is the most important on the women’s circuit in Latin America, takes place without an audience due to the covid-19 pandemic.