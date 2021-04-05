Arruabarrena and Párrizas, to the final table in Bogotá

The Spanish Lara Arruabarrena and Nuria Párrizas advanced to the main draw of the Colsanitas Cup of Bogotá that starts this Monday and has the French title as favorites Caroline garcia, the China Saisai zheng, like the Spanish Sara sorribes.

In the tournament, which is played on clay courts, Arruabarrena overcame by a blunt double 6-0 to the colombian Yuliana monroy. Arruabarrena, winner of the Colsanitas Cup in 2012, did not give up any games in the development of the previous phase, and is one of the tennis players to take into account, since in Bogotá she has signed outstanding performances.

On the other hand, Parrizas he was hard pressed to leave the Russian on the road Maria melnikova by 7-6 (2), 4-6 and 6-1. The first rival in the main draw of Párrizas will be the also Spanish Cristina Bucsa.

The Chilean also went to the main draw Daniela Seguel, which left the German on the road Katharina gerlach for double 6-1.

This Monday one of the parties that focuses attention is the one that will star the Colombian Emiliana arango against china Yafan Wang, eighth favorite to the title.

The Colombian said that she can take advantage of Bogotá, a city that is more than 2,600 meters above sea level. “Height can make a difference, it affects some people more than others, in my particular case I hope to get the best out of it,” he said.

The tournament, which is the most important on the women’s circuit in Latin America, takes place without an audience due to covid-19 and will distribute $ 250,000 and 280 WTA points for the champion.