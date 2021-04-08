Arruabarrena and Párrizas advance in Bogotá and Bolsava, eliminated

The Italian Sara errani was classified this Wednesday to quarter finals of the Bogota WTA Tournament when leaving the Spanish on the road Aliona Bolsava, by marker of 6-4 and 6-4, while Nuria Párrizas she got into the quarterfinals by eliminating the Dutch Arantxa Rus.

Bolsava It is the second Spanish to fall at the hands of Errani, runner-up at Roland Garros in 2012, because in the round of 16 the Italian defeated Sara Sorribes, who was the second seed, by a double 7-5.

The new victory gives the ticket to Errani, 112 of the WTA ranking, to the quarterfinals, an instance to which she arrives for the fifth time in her professional career.

Throughout the match, the Italian played a good baseline game to finish off the decisive points with raises to the net that blocked Bolsava’s attempts to level the match in which she was always behind on the scoreboard.

Errani (Bologna, 1987) has won nine WTA titles. One of her greatest achievements is having reached the final of Roland Garros in 2012, where she was defeated in the decisive match by Maria Sharapova (3-6 and 2-6).

In another of the matches of the day, the also Spanish Parrizas surprised the dutch Rus, third seeded, and got into the next phase with partials of 7-6, 2-6 and 6-1.

The 29-year-old Andalusian continued her victorious path in the Colombian capital and settled for the first time in the quarterfinals of a WTA tournament, in which she will face the Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova who defeated the Chinese Yafan Wang today by 6-3 and 6-3.

The favorite for the title, the Chinese Saisai zheng, was surprised by the Swiss Stefanie vogele who defeated her by 6-4 and 6-1 and awaits rival of the duel that the Colombian will play on Thursday Maria Camila Osorio and the czech Tereza Martincova.

On the other hand, the also Spanish Lara Arruabarrena settled today in the quarterfinals after winning 2-6, 6-4 and 6-2 Italian Jasmine Paolini. The Basque, 167 in the world, managed to get the best of her game from the second set. The first was lost.

The Colsanitas Cup, which is the most important on the women’s circuit in Latin America, takes place without an audience due to covid-19 at the Country Club in Bogotá and will distribute $ 250,000 and 280 WTA points for the champion.