Arroyo beats Extremadura B 2-1 and takes all three points

05/02/2021 at 10:23 PM CEST

The Stream got the last three points of the competition after beating the Estremadura by 2-1 this Sunday in the Municipal Stream. The Stream came to the game with strengthened spirits after winning away from home by a score of 0-2 at EMD Aceuchal. Regarding the visiting team, the Extremadura B did not pass the tables with a result of 1-1 against the Miajadas and had a run of three consecutive draws. With this defeat the Extremadura B was placed in third position at the end of the match, while the Stream is fourth.

The meeting started off on the right foot for the visiting team, who released the light with a goal of Diego in minute 15. But later the Stream achieved the tie by putting it 1-1 through a goal from Adri In the 18th minute, the Arroyo team scored again, and managed to come back thanks to a goal from Jimenez in minute 34, ending the first half with a 2-1 score.

Neither team was lucky to score in the second half and therefore regulation time ended with the score 2-1.

Both coaches made moves on the benches. The coach of the Stream gave entrance to Oroz, Javi lopez, David sanchez Y Alvaro for Neighbour, Oller, Jimenez Y Little angel, Meanwhile he Estremadura gave entrance to frames Y Marco Gonzalez for Reverte Y Diego.

In the match the referee cautioned the home team with five yellow cards only. Specifically, a yellow card was shown to David gallego, Oller, Richard, Giraldo and Ismael Lencero.

With this result, the Stream he gets 35 points and the Estremadura with 38 points.

Data sheetStream:Ismael Lencero, Ricardo, Giraldo, Vizcaino, Ollero (Javi López, min.70), Adri, Salgado Mirón, Vecino (Oroz, min.57), David Gallego, Jimenez (David Sanchez, min.70) and Angelito (Alvaro, min.80)Extremadura B:Ortega, Cesar, Diego (Marco González, min.60), Reverte (Marcos, min.46), Camara, González, Rodriguez, Javi Vargas, Morcillo, Dani Pérez and ChiscanoStadium:Municipal Arroyo de la LuzGoals:Diego (0-1, min. 15), Adri (1-1, min. 18) and Jimenez (2-1, min. 34)