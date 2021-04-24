Arroyo adds three points to his scoreboard against EMD Aceuchal (0-2)

04/24/2021 at 8:21 PM CEST

The Stream played and won 0-2 as a visitor last Saturday’s game in the Municipal. The EMD Aceuchal wanted to improve his situation in the tournament after losing the last match against the Miajadas by a score of 2-0. Regarding the visiting team, the Stream he was defeated by 1-2 in the last game he played against Plasencia. Thanks to this result, the Arroyo team is fourth, while the Aceuchal he is fifth at the end of the game.

The first part of the game started in a positive way for the Arroyo team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Giraldo in minute 31. After this, the first half ended with a score of 0-1.

After the break, in the second half came the goal for him Stream, which increased its advantage with a bit of Jimenez near the conclusion, in 89, ending the confrontation with a final result of 0-2.

In the changes chapter, the players of the Aceuchal who entered the game were Margallo, Pelu, Vine shoot, Raphael Y TO replacing Jorge, Marin, Miguel Angel, Christian Y De Cruz, while changes in the Stream They were Alvaro, Neighbour Y Javi lopez, who entered to replace Oller, Salgado Mirón Y Little angel.

The referee sanctioned seven players with a yellow card, three for the locals and four for the visitors. On the part of the locals, the card went to Murillo, Aguza Y Leandro and by visitors to Oroz, Giraldo, Michael Y David gallego.

With this result, the Aceuchal he is left with 28 points and the Stream it goes up to 32 points.

The next round of the Second Phase of the Third Division will face the EMD Aceuchal away from home against him Azuaga, Meanwhile he Stream will face in his stadium before Extremadura B.

Data sheetEMD Aceuchal:Gonzalez, Cristian (Rafael, min.74), Marin (Pelu, min.66), Murillo, Izquierdo, De Cruz (A, min.80), Miguel Angel (Pampano, min.74), Jorge (Margallo, min. 46), Aguza, Rosales and LeandroStream:Ismael Lencero, Giraldo, David Gallego, Vizcaino, Ricardo, Ollero (Alvaro, min.74), Adri, Salgado Mirón (Vecino, min.74), Oroz, Jimenez and Angelito (Javi López, min.84)Stadium:MunicipalGoals:Giraldo (0-1, min. 31) and Jimenez (0-2, min. 89)