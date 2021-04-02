Arroyo achieves a tight victory at home against EMD Aceuchal (1-0)

04/01/2021 at 8:58 PM CEST

The Stream added three points to his scoreboard after achieving a hard-fought victory against him Aceuchal, who beat 1-0 this Thursday in the Municipal Stream. The Stream arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after losing the last game to him Plasencia by a score of 2-1. On the part of the visiting team, the EMD Aceuchal reaped a zero draw against the Miajadas, adding a point in the last match held in the competition. After the result obtained, the team from Arroyo is fourth, while the Aceuchal It is fifth after the end of the game.

During the first part of the match, none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the break came the goal for the local team, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Little angel in minute 79, thus ending the match with a final result of 1-0.

In the match the referee showed two yellow cards to the visiting team. Specifically, he showed a yellow card to Jorge and Vine shoot.

With this result, the Stream he is left with 28 points and the Aceuchal with 27 points.

The team that played the game at home will be measured on the following day with the Extremadura B, Meanwhile he EMD Aceuchal will play against him Azuaga.

Data sheetStream:Miguel, Vizcaino, Ricardo, David Sanchez, Ollero, Oroz, Adri, David Gallego, Angelito, Jimenez and Moises ValenciaEMD Aceuchal:Juanfran, Murillo, Lolo Salazar, Izquierdo, Miguel Angel (Margallo, min.75), Jorge, Aguza, Rafael (Pampano, min.75), De Cruz, Leandro and Juan GermánStadium:Municipal Arroyo de la LuzGoals:Angelito (1-0, min. 79)