The DC series that The CW has produced have always shown great racial diversity, so soon one of their most iconic villains will be represented by a person of color, with which they will take a great step in inclusiveness, since the Arrowverse would present an African American Lex Luthor in one of its new productions.

Apparently, the studio is happy with what is being done in the new series ‘Superman & Lois’, since just by seeing the pilot they ordered a full season to be made, which makes a lot of sense after seeing the enormous success that ‘Smallville’ achieved, so many surprises are being prepared for this new production.

Production is currently waiting for the coronavirus pandemic to subside to resume recordings of the series, which leaks said will start with Clark Kent’s dismissal from the Daily Planet, so he and Lois Lane will move back to the farm in Smallville, where they will care for their twin sons, Jonathan and Jordan Kate.

According to portal sources, We Got This Covered, actor Wolé Parks will join the series And although at first it was thought that he would personify the villain Stranger, it has been revealed that the role he will play in the program is that of Lex Luthor, so Superman already has the villain that he will face in his new production.

Although the Arrowverse already has his Lex Luthor in the person of Jon Cryer, Parks’ version is said to reach our world through a portal he used to escape before the multiverse was destroyed and unlike Luthor as we currently know this new villain will be absolutely evil, so Clark will have to stop his plans.

This is how the Arrowverse would present an African American Lex Luthor, It would be the first to debut in a live-action version of the superhero, so expectations will be very high when the series arrives in January, if it is not delayed by the situation we are currently experiencing because of the Covid virus- 19.